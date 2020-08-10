Douglas County reports first COVID-19 death as total cases top 800 in region

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad County Region.

The individual was a male Douglas County resident in his 80’s with underlying conditions. There also eight new cases and five additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

This brings the total number of cases to 803, with 633 recoveries, and fifteen deaths, 155 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 357 60 289 8 Douglas County 206 42 163 1 Lyon County 235 53 176 6 Storey County 5 0 5 0 TOTAL 803 155 633 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

August 11, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mark Twain Community Center (500 Sam Clemens Ave, Dayton)

August 14, 8 a.m. to 11a.m. Douglas High School (1670 NV-88, Minden)



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.