Douglas County reports new COVID case; 2nd recovery announced

Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting a second recovered case in Douglas County with one new positive case of COVID-19 in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. This brings the number of active cases in the Quad-County region to 16 with two recoveries

The new case is a female Douglas County resident in her 60s. The case is self-isolating in her home and is in a stable condition. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 9 8 1 0 Douglas County 7 6 1 0 Lyon County 2 2 0 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 18 16 2 0

Recovery depends on a variety of different criteria for each individual. Please refer to the CDC and State definitions of what a recovered individual is ( https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html).

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

The Quad-County Emergency Operations Center wants to ensure our communities that there is sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) in the Quad-County Region to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Quad-County Emergency Operations Center continues to work closely with local healthcare providers to ensure they have adequate levels of PPE.

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8am-5pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.