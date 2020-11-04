Douglas County resident dies from COVID-19, raising area total to 25
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a Douglas County resident. CCHHS is also reporting 24 new cases and 9 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,961, with 1,760 recoveries and 25 deaths; 176 cases remain active.
Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|847
|93
|745
|9
|Douglas County
|445
|29
|414
|2
|Lyon County
|645
|51
|580
|14
|Storey County
|24
|3
|21
|0
|TOTAL
|1,961
|176
|1,760
|25
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|11/5/2020
|2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|Mark Twain Community Center(500 Sam Clemens Ave, Dayton)
|11/6/2020
|2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|Mills Park Seely Loop(Enter off Saliman Rd, Carson City)
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.