Douglas County searching for missing Carson City man

Elmer Pacheco-Ramirez

DCSO

MINDEN — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing adult male, according to a news release.

Elmer Pacheco-Ramirez, 39 years old, is a Carson City resident. He was last seen on Monday, Oct. 5 at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the area of Jacks Valley Road and Arcadia Road, entering the Jacks Valley Wildlife Management Area.

Pacheco-Ramirez does not drive and does not have an associated vehicle.

Pacheco-Ramirez is described as: male, Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, short cropped beard and mustache.

Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team are searching for Pacheco-Ramirez in the surrounding hills of north Douglas County, in the Jacks Valley area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pacheco-Ramirez is asked to call the DCSO Investigations Office at 775-782-9905.