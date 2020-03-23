Douglas County woman in her 70s is 4th COVID-19 case in area

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting one new positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. This brings the total number of cases in the Quad-County region to four.

The case is a female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no underlying health conditions. She became symptomatic after having an out-of-state visitor. She contacted her primary care physician who conducted the test. She has been self-isolating in her home, where she lives alone, since becoming symptomatic.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released. We are and will continue to work collaboratively with the emergency response organizations that serve our communities.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Carson City Health and Human Services Hotline phone number is (775) 283-4789.