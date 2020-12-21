Douglas deputy injured in Gardnerville officer-involved shooting

A Douglas County deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting that occurred around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in Gardnerville.

Gilman Avenue is closed between Highway 395 and Waterloo Lane for the crime scene investigation.

A Gardnerville bartender said he saw the deputies go by and turned on his scanner in time to hear the aftermath of the shooting.

He said he heard a report that the deputy had been shot in the neck and was helicoptered to Renown.

Douglas County issued a statement confirming an officer involved shooting occurred and that the only suspect was being treated for injuries.

East Fork firefighters provided lights to help investigators see during the dark morning hours.