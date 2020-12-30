Douglas sergeant welcomed home

Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. John Lenz was given a motorcade escort to his Carson City home mid-day Tuesday.

Ron Harpin / Nevada Appeal

The Douglas County Sheriff’s sergeant who was shot Dec. 20 returned home Tuesday.

Sgt. John Lenz was given a motorcade escort to his Carson City home mid-day Tuesday. The streets were lined with supporters as the motorcade made its way through College Parkway in North Carson City.

The motorcade consisted of Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, Sparks Police, Reno Police, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are so grateful of the quality care he received from Renown, we’re glad he’s coming home to be with his family and take time to heal,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley.

On Monday, Coverley said Lenz will recover from the injury to his cheek in the shooting.

“His return home before we close out the year is a great gift,” said Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong.

The driver in the Dec. 20 Gardnerville shooting told a Carson City detective she didn’t know she was about to be in a shootout until she heard a pistol fire from the seat next to her.

Attempted murder charges of a first responder and with the use of a deadly weapon have been filed against Nicholas Berreman in connection with the shooting that injured Lenz.

According to a report of the investigation filed with East Fork Justice Court, Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman picked up Berreman at the COD Casino in Minden and went to a Gardnerville supermarket to purchase liquor. She spotted the deputy behind her on her way back and at 11:14 p.m. Deputy Justice Fricke pulled over the Jeep at Douglas and Gilman avenues.

Lenz pulled in front of the Jeep and got out when Berreman is accused of opening fire. He hit Lenz three times, twice in the chest, and once in the face.

Deputies returned fire, striking Berreman in the hand.

Berreman was taken for treatment. Both Berreman and Horse-Berreman were interviewed by a Carson City detective after the shooting.

She said she heard the gun being fired from inside the vehicle and ducked down behind the driver’s side door to avoid being hit.

Berreman may still have been intoxicated when the Carson City detective spoke to him. He confirmed he was drunk.

Coverley said the matter is still under investigation by Carson City and Nevada Division of Investigations.

According to information filed Dec. 23 by the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, Berreman is facing charges of battery of a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm, battery on a protected person and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Berreman was sentenced in June 2019 to four years in prison for assault with a firearm on a police officer in Alpine County. He was released prior to serving his full term and the California Department of Corrections issued a felony warrant for his arrest.

Berreman is scheduled to return to East Fork Justice Court today.