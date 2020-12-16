Downtown apartment complex OK’d by Carson City Planning Commission

A rendering of the planned Stewart Street Apartments designed by Perlman Architects.

Courtesy

The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a planned five-story apartment complex on Stewart Street.

The developers were seeking a special use permit to build a residential-only project in the downtown mixed-use zone, which normally requires a commercial component.

The building will be located on the 3.4-acre vacant lot at the corner of Stewart and 9th streets where Copeland Lumber once stood, next door to the Carson Mall and across the street from the Richard H. Bryan Building, which houses state offices.

The vote was 5-1 with Commissioner Paul Esswein voting no.

“I think the structure is way too large,” said Esswein during discussion of the item. “I don’t have a problem with it being a residential use. This type of project, if it were not so large, would be a perfect addition to downtown.”

Stewart Street Apartments will likely have 253 units comprised of 21 studio apartments, 138 one-bedroom units, and 94 two-bedroom apartments. It will feature a six-story parking garage with 427 parking spaces, a 7,600-square-foot sky lounge above the fifth floor, and a two-story clubhouse with gym and coffee lounge. The entrances to the parking garage will be on 3rd and 9th streets.

“It will be a nice modern, new building for Carson City,” said Louis Cariola with Manhard Consulting, a consultant on the project.

As a condition of approval, the developers will have to redo a traffic report before construction permits are issued.

“They’ll have to update the traffic study since data is not available due to current conditions,” caused by the coronavirus pandemic, said Hope Sullivan, Community Development planning manager.