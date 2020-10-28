DPS investigating Fallon fire that killed 2

Investigators are searching for clues to determine the cause of a Monday night fire that killed two people and injured another.

According to a media release from the Nevada Department of Public Service, the State Fire Marshall Division is investigating a structure fire that occurred west of Fallon in the Roberson Road-Sierra Way area. Churchill County Sheriff deputies responded to a call at 10:05 p.m. reporting possible shots fired in the area. When deputies arrived at the location, they discovered a structure fire in an auxiliary home behind the primary residence.

The Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire.

According to the DPS, an adult man died on the scene after unsuccessful life-saving measures, and a woman was discovered dead inside the residence. Another man was transported to Banner Churchill County Hospital in critical condition. No information was provided.

The DPS said the investigation is open and ongoing, and no other information is available at this time.

Assisting the state fire marshal in the investigation is the CCSO and fire department.