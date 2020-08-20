Driving and drugs don’t mix, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 10:41 a.m., a 60-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on a warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 7:46 p.m., a 37-year-old man was arrested at his Clear Creek apartment on a warrant charging violation of bail conditions. He was held without bail.

THURSDAY

• At 5 p.m., Nicholas Plassentin, 35, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a hit and run crash at Carson and Arrowhead. The arrest report says there were two damaged vehicles at the scene and one of the victim drivers reported feeling nauseous and dizzy. A witness to the crash reported following the black pickup truck to an address on West Nye Lane where deputies found Plassentin sitting in the vehicle. After a field sobriety test, he was charged with multiple counts including hit and run causing injury, failure to maintain a travel lane, failure to render aid and DUI-first drugs. Bail was set at $41,540.