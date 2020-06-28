Drugging, drinking and one trespassing: Midweek at the Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 5:44 p.m., William Dickens, 68, was charged with felony conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act after deputies searched a property on Deer Run Road and smelled marijuana, which the arrest report says led them to an underground grow 30 feet long and 10 feet wide complete with power, ventilation, water and bags of soil. Dickens arrived at the scene as deputies were preparing to enter the underground bunker and was taken into custody. He was also charged with violating marijuana cultivation laws and a deferred sentence violation. Bail was set at $21,300.

• At 6:53 p.m., a 36-year-old from Reno was charged with trespassing at Vitality Center. He left when ordered to but the arrest report says he returned later. His bail was set at $150.

• At 7:15 p.m., Dilan Cizana-Castillo, 18, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Highway 50 East for speeding. The arrest report says he admitted not having a driver’s license and consented to a search of the vehicle and his backpack. The report said he also admitted to selling pot. A search revealed both a quantity of marijuana, scales and other paraphernalia and $475 in cash on his person. Based on his admission he was selling pot, he was charged with felony conspiracy and possession of pot for sale. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a minor — his passenger — speeding, and driving without a license. Bail was set at $17,245.

THURSDAY

• At 11:08 a.m., a 21-year-old warehouse worker was arrested after deputies responded to an address on Highway 50 East for a report of a single vehicle crash. He was charged with DUI 1st alcohol, reckless driving, an open container and no proof of insurance. Bail was set at $$2,200.

• At 8:53 p.m., a 61-year-old transient was jailed after deputies responded to an address on North Carson Street for a report of a battery between intoxicated homeless men. He was arrested on a warrant charging failure to appear on an open container ticket. Bail was set at $150.

• At 3:26 p.m., Thomas Jibson, 61, was arrested on a charge of meth possession after a deputy stopped him at Fall and Corbett streets for walking in the roadway. The baggie containing a small amount of the drug was found in his backpack. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 6:05 p.m., Louvain Erwin, 40, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for an expired registration. The vehicle was searched after he admitted to not having a driver’s license for years and a drug dog alerted to the presence of drugs. Cocaine was found in the center console along with a revolver. He was charged with possession, a suspended registration, no proof of insurance and driving on a license revoked for DUI. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by an ex-felon. Bail was set at $23,650.