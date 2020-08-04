Drunk man walking adds resisting to charges, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 8:48 a.m., Emmett Rogers, 51, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after deputies were dispatched to Curry Street for a report of an intoxicated person walking in the street. When approached and asked to sit on the curb, he reportedly said no and ran. When the deputy caught up with him, the arrest report says there was a struggle in which it appeared he was trying to pull his knife out. The report says even with his hands cuffed, he was still trying to fight deputies who carried him to a patrol car. He was also charged with resisting an officer with violence and being an intoxicated pedestrian. Bail was set at $21,025.

• At 7:17 p.m., Richard Mendoza, 51, was arrested on a charge of meth possession after a conversation with deputies in which he admitted to having the drug in his pocket. Bail was set at $2,500.