DUI enforcement planned for Christmas through new year

Northern Nevada law enforcement agencies and the Highway Patrol will conduct a holiday DUI enforcement campaign beginning Dec. 21.

The campaign will continue through Jan. 4 with extra officers on patrol looking for impaired drivers.

An NHP spokeswoman said 133 people died on Nevada highways and streets during 2018, victims of impaired drivers.

She urged anyone planning to celebrate outside their home to plan alternatives to driving under the influence. And she said that isn’t just drinking alcohol. It applies to anything that impairs a driver’s ability to control a vehicle.

She said alternatives range from public transportation to a designated driver.