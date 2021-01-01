Duo caught on camera trying to break into motel safe, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until found guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 2:49 p.m., Nolan Stratton, 21, of Dayton was arrested on drug charges after deputies responded to the Pizza Factory parking lot for a report of a disturbance. The arrest report says Stratton was sitting in his vehicle with a meth pipe in is hand. The report says he threw the pipe to the passenger side where a drug dog alerted to it. Stratton was charged with possession. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 2:56 p.m., a 37-year-old man was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after deputies were dispatched to a residence on William Street. The arrest report says he threw a glass beer bottle at his girlfriend during an argument then pushed her down. He was also charged with violating bail conditions. Bail was set at $6,000.

FRIDAY

• At 8:37 a.m., Alberto Chia, 59, and Sharlene Dick, 53, were arrested on burglary charges at the Rodeway Inn. The arrest report says they were seen on video attempting to break into the safe in the motel lobby using a power drill, crow bar and other tools. Each was held on $20,000 bail.

• At 12:59 p.m., Louis Carrette, 39, was arrested after deputies responded to Walmart for an attempted theft of batteries and other products worth over $300. The arrest report accuses him of swapping the battery bar codes for items costing just $5 before going through the self-checkout. The report also charges that Carrette used force against loss control officers who detained him. Bail was set at $40,000.

SATURDAY

• At 11:03 p.m., a 34-year-old woman was arrested on charges of DUI 2nd offense alcohol/drugs after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a parked car on Sonoma. The arrest report says she admitted consuming several drinks as well as THC at a party. She was also charged with violating bail conditions. Bail was set at $3,500.

SUNDAY

• At 9:54 a.m., a 37-year-old transient was arrested on an outstanding warrant after traffic stop at William and Carson Streets. The warrant charges contempt of court. Bail was set at $1,000.

MONDAY

• At 3:04 p.m., Nathaniel Dorswitt, 24, was arrested at a stakeout on charges of violating probation conditions and as a fugitive from justice. The fugitive charge was in response to U.S. Marshals identifying him as wanted for battery with a deadly weapon

• At 10:11 p.m., April Faavae, 36, was arrested on drug charges by a deputy investigating a report of a stolen vehicle. The day after the truck was reported stolen, he was informed Faavae had returned the vehicle and the owners didn’t want to press charges. But he saw a small baggie of meth on the kitchen table which Faavae said was hers. She was charged with possession and violating deferred sentence conditions. Bail was set at $3,500.

TUESDAY

• At 5:10 p.m., a 57-year-old California man was charged with obstructing and resisting after deputies were dispatched to a residence on Telegraph for a report of a subject with a knife. The arrest report says he did not have a knife when they arrived but was verbally unresponsive and made gestures deputies said were threatening to them and toward a cab driver called to remove him from his mother’s property. When he physically resisted, the report says officers took him to the ground and arrested him. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 10:13 p.m., a 49-year-old Reno woman was charged with DUI 2nd alcohol after deputies responded to an address on Crown Park Drive for a report of a vehicle crashing into a parked car. Bail was set at $2,500.

THURSDAY

• At 5:17 a.m., a 45-year-old woman was arrested after deputies were called to the Maverick store on College Parkway for a report of a woman driving too fast in the parking lot, nearly hitting a gas pump. A drug dog alerted to the vehicle and deputies found an empty needle inside. A background check showed she was on bail with conditions and the alternative sentencing asked she be held for violating bail conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.