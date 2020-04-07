Dutch Bros. giving April profits to first responders

Dutch Bros Coffee announced it is giving all online and shop profits from the month of April to support medical first responders.

“We truly believe we’re all better together. Giving back to our customers and neighbors is part of our DNA,” Travis Boersma, CEO of Dutch Bros., said in a press release. “We’re so thankful to be able to support and serve our communities during this unprecedented situation.”

The funds will go to First Responders First, an initiative that provides essential supplies and equipment to protect frontline healthcare workers and their patients.

“#FirstRespondersFirst is a really amazing initiative making a huge difference right now. We’re honored to help support this fund,” said Boersma. “We started this business not just to sell coffee, but to make an impact in positive ways. We hope we can do that this April and be a light in these difficult times.”

The Grants Pass, Ore., company has 370 locations including two locations in Carson City.