Education team from Mexico tours WNCâ€™s technology facilities

A delegation of educators from Mexico toured Western Nevada College's mechatronics, machine tool and cyber security facilities on Thursday morning to strengthen their own technology programs.

"The group is visiting NSHE campuses and exploring the possibilities of partnering in the future with NSHE schools on specific programs," said WNC President Dr. Vincent Solis. "The delegation is interested in opportunities to immerse their students and instructors in environments where they can improve fluency in the English language as it relates to their technological fields of study."

The 10-member delegation included the undersecretary for higher education for the State of Tamaulipas; the liaison for the secretary of education for the State of Tamaulipas; the Universidad TecnolÃ³gica de Matamoros chancellor; and the Universidad TecnolÃ³gica de Matamoros dean for liaison, entrepreneurship and international mobility, as well as other chancellors.

Their tour also included visits to College of Southern Nevada and Truckee Meadows Community College, as well as meetings with Nevada System of Higher Education leaders and members of the Board of Regents.

The delegation's trip concludes with a visit to Tesla's Gigafactory.