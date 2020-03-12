Elko men charged with defacing petroglyphs

Two Elko men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of vandalizing government property including petroglyphs at a White Pine County archaeological site.

Daniel Plata and Jonathan Pavon, both 25, were also charged with conspiracy and defacing archaeological resources. According to the indictment, they posted a video on Instagram showing Plata vandalizing property near the Schelbourne rest stop, property in McGill and Lund and a rock formation in the White River Narrows Archaeological District by spray painting petroglyphs.