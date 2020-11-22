Elks dedicate plaque at Carson City lodge

On Nov. 11, Carson City Elks Lodge #2177 honored local veterans by placing a bronze plaque at the base of their flag pole located in the front of their lodge.

The plaque recognized all six branches of the military: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard and the newest branch of service, the Space Force.

The inscription on the plaque is:

So long as there are Veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order Elks will never forget them.

The plaque was dedicated by Exalted Ruler Jim Smolenski and Elks Lodge Veteran Chair Command Sgt. Maj. (ret) W. Wayne Willson. Following the dedication veterans and their families were shown a flag folding presentation by the Emblem Club #507 of Carson City.

Dinner, provided by the Elks for all veterans and their guests followed. Guest speaker for the evening was Brig. Gen. (ret) Stan Jones of Carson City. Bill Kell, the oldest veteran at the event, was honored to cut the cake.