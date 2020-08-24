Elks name Park as Citizen of the Year

Carol Park was named Citizen of the Year

Courtesy

The B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge recognizes annually people who have excelled in volunteering their time to help make their respective communities a better place for all. This year the Carson City Elks Lodge has proudly recognized Carol Park as citizen of the year. She has stepped up and volunteered on numerous committees for various organizations in the local area. The following is a small list of the many tasks she has taken on in a volunteer capacity:

Sorting and pricing the fabric, yarn, and craft items for the Senior Citizen’s Thrift shop.

Teaching a sewing class to young ladies and men from ages 8 to 16 for the Univ. of Nevada at the Carson City Extension.

Instructed an exercise class for senior citizens at the Elks Lodge through the University of Nevada Extension.

Active in Beta Sigma Phi, a women’s Social and cultural organization, they annually donate crocheted hats, gloves and socks to the school children in Carson City and Jacks Valley.

Arranged several events at the Elks Lodge raising charitable funds for the community.

Cooks a dinner monthly for the Downtown Business Assoc. Leaders for their meeting.

Prepares hors d’oeuvres for the monthly wine walk.

Provides free meals at the Elks Lodge for the military band and musical groups, who are entertaining in Carson City, in thanks for their service.

Donates much of her time representing the Carson City Elks Lodge at the following community events where proceeds were given back to the community:

Arranged and helped work a beer booth at the Airport for their open house.

Arranged and helped work a hot dog booth at the ‘Kids Day in the Park” event at Silver Saddle Ranch and the Nevada State Fair.

Worked with the Elks and the Carson City Emblem Club sponsoring the annual Christmas Party for Foster children at the Governor’s mansion.

Cooked breakfast and lunch for the Carson City Fair, at Fuji Park.

Worked at the National Night Out in August at Fuji Park where 2,500 hot dogs were handed out free to children and their parents.