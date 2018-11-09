150 art works, student show at Carson City’s Brewery Arts Center

The Nevada Day Show art exhibit is open at the Nevada Artists Association's gallery which is located at Carson City's Brewery Arts Center.

The NAA is a non-profit cooperative made up of more than local and regional artists. There are more than 150 paintings, sculptures, art glass and fine jewelry pieces on display. This is a judged show, open to all Northern Nevada artists. Most of the art exhibited is being displayed by the artists for the first time, all are original, not copies or prints.

All art is for sale, and being one of a kind originals will make great gifts for Christmas. There are also many other gallery items for sale such as bin art prints, jewelry and custom greeting cards. The exhibition runs through Nov. 30. All local and regional artists are invited to join the NAA. Membership fees are minimal and it offers the gallery as a venue to exhibit their art.

Northern Nevada high school student artists are invited to exhibit art in the "Holiday Art Show" at the NAA gallery. Entry date for the Holiday/Student show is limited to Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the gallery. Students are being allowed to enter one piece of art free of entry fees. Only Northern Nevada high school students are eligible to enter this show. Art must be for sale and remain on exhibit for the duration of the show, which ends Jan. 4. Entered art must meet NAA presentation requirements. Go to http://www.NevadaArtists.org for requirements or call 882-6411 or 882-0189.

The NAA's BAC Gallery is located at 449 W. King St. Admission is free and all art is for sale.