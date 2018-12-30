3-piece ensemble schedules Carson City shows
December 30, 2018
Blu' Jaz is jazzing up the New Year.
The three-piece ensemble will be playing live Jan. 4-5 and Jan. 18-19 from 7-9 p.m. at Bella Fiore Wines.
The group features Paul Bonaldi, drummer; Bradley Harris, lead guitarist, and harmonica; and Myke Smith, saxophones and vocal.
"All three reside in Carson City, with a passion for blues, jazz, soul, and a dash of R&B," said Smith.
The events are free. Bella Fiore Wines is located at 224 S. Carson St., on McFadden Plaza.