3-piece ensemble schedules Carson City shows

Blu' Jaz is jazzing up the New Year.

The three-piece ensemble will be playing live Jan. 4-5 and Jan. 18-19 from 7-9 p.m. at Bella Fiore Wines.

The group features Paul Bonaldi, drummer; Bradley Harris, lead guitarist, and harmonica; and Myke Smith, saxophones and vocal.

"All three reside in Carson City, with a passion for blues, jazz, soul, and a dash of R&B," said Smith.

The events are free. Bella Fiore Wines is located at 224 S. Carson St., on McFadden Plaza.