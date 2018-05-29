3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market kicks off Saturday in Carson City

Say goodbye to May and hello June and that means the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market is right around the corner, Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This season marks the beginning of our 11th year. There have been a lot of changes over the years and we always mourn those who leave the market and welcome our new vendors.

The Early Spring Farmers Market was a great way for everyone to be in the groove and get their veggies on. The farmers sold out of lettuce, greens, sprouts, tomatoes and eggs every week.

We're fortunate we have 14 Nevada farms and ranches selling produce, beef, pork, chicken, bison, eggs, honey, flowers, fruit and lavender. That number represents more than any other farmers market in the state.

A couple of important reminders. If you show up early, we ask you don't walk around the market until all the vendors have their vehicles out. Please sit at the tables and wait. It's dangerous to walk around when everyone is pulling in and out.

There's a no dogs policy at the market. Real service dogs only, therapy and emotional support dogs no. This is a safety and health issue. Please be considerate of others and your dogs and leave them home.

We will continue to have handicap parking on Curry Street and some end spaces in the parking lot right next to the south of the farmers market.

With our local businesses, music to enjoy and food to eat, the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market continues as the place to be on Saturday morning.

This recipe I'm going to share with you today comes from Italy and our wonderful trip we took there in May. We booked it with the Chamber and I highly recommend any of their trips with Collette Travel.

Traveling with my friend Donna Teixeria and her merry band of travelers made the trip over the top. Is there such a thing as too much fun?

One of our tours on the trip was at a family-run "frantoio" (olive-presser) in Umbria. They were bottling our olive oil as we purchased it.

This recipe is simple and a keeper. It's delicious and they eat it as an appetizer or for dessert. You simply slice the peel off your oranges, I used both navel and blood red oranges, then slice them in circles and then in half. Sprinkle with about a teaspoon of sugar and drizzle with a good extra virgin olive oil. You really have to give this a try.

Linda Marrone is a longtime Carson resident, manages the 3rd & Curry Street Farmers Market and is the director of Nevada Certified Farmers Market Association.