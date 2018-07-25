Aileen Quinn and The Leapin’ Lizards bring rockabilly to Carson

Aileen Quinn is best known for playing the title role in the 1982 film “Annie.” The Brewery Arts Center is hosting a Q&A session with her on Friday, July 27. There will be a screening of “Annie” at the BAC Performance hall beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Q&A session will be held afterward. The event is free admission and it is open to the first 240 people. For information, call 775-883-1976.

WHAT: Aileen Quinn and The Leapin’ Lizards at Levitt AMP Concert Series with opening act Carolyn Dolan & Big Red

Aileen Quinn's idea for a rockabilly band came to her when she watched a special on women of the era.

"I was just so impressed with how spicy and independent they were and strong," she said. "And I said, 'wow, that's a really cool era.'"

All that spiciness will be on display when Aileen Quinn and The Leapin' Lizards bring their music to the Levitt AMP Concert Series in Carson City hosted by the Brewery Arts Center. The night will be filled with rock, swing and blues music reminiscent of the 1930s-1960s era.

"I feel like it's nice to have nostalgia but modernize it a bit," Quinn said.

Quinn starred in the title role in the 1982 musical "Annie." She is no stranger to the big stage with an extensive background on Broadway, off-Broadway, regional theater, film, television, animation and voice-overs.

Her passion for rockabilly music began as child as her parents would listen to that music. When she moved to Los Angeles, she said the classic car scene also fed into her image for the band.

Recommended Stories For You

She said it started one day when she was singing in her apartment. Quinn went to her mailbox and her neighbor stopped and said, "I need to talk to you."

Quinn said, "I know, I'm sorry," thinking her neighbor was going to complain because of the noise. But the neighbor told Quinn her ex-husband was a guitarist and enjoyed the music of the era as well. So they formed a musical bond.

"God bless vocalizing in the shower," she said.

When she met drummer Tom Murray, she said they really clicked with style, and that led to original songs.

"We both realized that we were both good songwriters separately," Quinn said. "Then we got together and realized we got together we were even better."

The performance with the band is much different than being with a whole production for Quinn.

"They are very different, but they are both fun," she said. "It is creatively fulfilling to do your own material and tell your story."

She said working with a smaller group is rewarding because it feels more like a tight-nit family, compared to a production with more than 40 people in it.

"It becomes more intimate — you become family," she said. "These guys have my back any time."

Quinn praised her fellow band mates for supporting her and trying "these crazy new originals."

"I'd like to say thank you to them for their loyalty and hard work and talent," she said. "We've got a good team all around."

Quinn is looking forward to the Carson City show.

"I am looking forward to seeing families and the smaller city but still have the crowd," she said. 'It will be nice with nostalgia."