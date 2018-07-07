American showman topic of Chautauqua
July 7, 2018
Chautauquan Doug Mishler will portray circus showman P.T. Barnum at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Phineas Taylor Barnum was an American showman, politician and businessman remembered for promoting celebrated hoaxes and for founding the Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Over the past 20 years, Mishler has become nationally recognized for bringing "history to life." In addition to P.T. Barnum, Mishler has presented Jack Warner, D.W. Griffith, Theodore Roosevelt, Stonewall Jackson, and fourteen other historical figures in Chautauquas nationwide. Mishler has a doctorate in American cultural history from the University of Nevada, Reno.
The cost for the Chautauqua event is $5 for adults, free for members and for 16 years and younger.
The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Jefferson Starship takes long road to Carson City
- Nahko and Medicine for the People: From Standing Rock to Lake Tahoe
- ‘Spirit of America’ art winners being exhibited
- Recipe: Adele’s Pea Salad and Pork Chops with Marmalade, Apple, Cherry, Cranberry Sauce by Charlie Abowd
- Carson City’s BAC announces free summer concert series
Trending Sitewide
- Legal pot in Nevada, 1 year later: Volume of cash driven around Reno-Sparks on daily basis is ‘a scary thing’
- Brewing beers and brotherhood in Carson City
- Two motorcyclists taken to Reno hospital after crash Friday afternoon in Carson City
- D.O.E. passes over Fallon geothermal site for research
- Man held on suspicion of luring children, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says