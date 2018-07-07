American showman topic of Chautauqua

Chautauquan Doug Mishler will portray circus showman P.T. Barnum at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Phineas Taylor Barnum was an American showman, politician and businessman remembered for promoting celebrated hoaxes and for founding the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Over the past 20 years, Mishler has become nationally recognized for bringing "history to life." In addition to P.T. Barnum, Mishler has presented Jack Warner, D.W. Griffith, Theodore Roosevelt, Stonewall Jackson, and fourteen other historical figures in Chautauquas nationwide. Mishler has a doctorate in American cultural history from the University of Nevada, Reno.

The cost for the Chautauqua event is $5 for adults, free for members and for 16 years and younger.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.