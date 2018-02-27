Annual fundraiser to benefit Carson High School band students

The biggest fundraiser of the year supporting Carson High School's band program will offer wine and appetizers, a raffle, silent auction, and, of course, plenty of live music.

The Carson City Band Association, Inc. is hosting its annual wine and silent auction fundraiser, titled "Let's Wine Together," from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 9 at the Governor's Mansion.

Tickets for $25 include wine, appetizers and music by CHS band students. There also will be a silent auction and raffle with donated items from local businesses.

All proceeds will support the band program under the direction of Bill Zabelsky. Some of its needs are new music stands, which, the band association said, are currently in bad shape.

Additionally, some of the percussion instruments haven't been upgraded in some time and are showing signs of wear, and the instrument storage lockers are in disrepair.

Proceeds also will provide financial assistance to students in need.

The Carson City Band Association, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit representing the band and color guard programs at CHS. Its mission is to provide support for the maintenance and enhancement of these programs, both physically and financially.

The event is the organization's biggest event of the year and will help offer a higher quality experience for student musicians. The association thanks the volunteers, sponsors, donors, and attendees for their support.

For tickets, see a band student, or call CCBAI President Dawn Cuellar at 209-543-4056 or email sndcuellarn4@gmail.com, or contact Vice President Michelle Bowler at 775-230-4748 and email michellebowler@mac.com. To purchase tickets online, go https://ccbaiannualfundraiser.eventbrite.com.