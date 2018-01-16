Artist Teri Sweeney offering painting, drawing workshops in Gardnerville

Anyone with ambitions set on learning how to draw or paint has the option of signing up for workshops headed by Teri Sweeney, a Gardnerville artist who has showcased her work nationally.

A one-day oil painting basics workshop is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27, and a six-week drawing for painting workshop will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 23 through the end of February.

Both workshops will be at Teri Sweeney Studios in Gardnerville.

The oil painting workshop will take students through the basics of oil painting including an overview of supplies, painting surfaces, mediums and methods of applying paint. Techniques will be practiced using various brushes and palette knives, then students will utilize their new skills to make a small painting. A reference photograph and drawing to trace will be provided. The cost is $95 per person.

The drawing workshop will introduce students to basic elements of drawing such as perspective, converting an image from three dimensions to two, and keeping objects in scale. This workshop is for anyone who would like to be able to paint en plein air or without first having to trace a photo. The cost is $150.

Sweeney teaches weekly painting classes in oil and watercolor in Gardnerville and workshops throughout the West. Her work has been displayed in shows such as the C. M. Russell Auction in Montana, Cowgirl Up! in Wickenburg, Ariz. and the Settlers West Miniature Show in Tucson, Ariz.

Recommended Stories For You

For information or to register, contact the artist at 775-790-9261 or terisweeneyart@hotmail.com.

A portfolio of Sweeney's work is available at http://www.tsart.org.