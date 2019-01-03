Author Terri Farley at Nevada State Library on Jan. 8

Author Terri Farley will be featured at the next Nevada in Small Bites Series event to be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 at the Nevada State Library Board Room.

In addition to being a best selling author of the Phantom Stallion series for young adults, Farley is a photojournalist and an advocate for wild horses. She's a member of the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame. Her books have sold more than 2 million copies in 28 countries.

Light refreshments will be served.