Authors Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey to speak at Dangberg Historic Park

Authors Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey will speak on their book The Old Genoa Cemetery: A Walking Tour – Book 1, in a free presentation at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on Saturday, July 28, at 10 a.m.

The Old Genoa Cemetery: A Walking Tour – Book 1 is the first book in a four volume series of books written by historians Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey, which highlight Genoa and Carson Valley's earliest and most prominent settlers.

This first book covers the southern-most section of the old Genoa Cemetery. The reader will encounter the final resting place of William Cradlebaugh of Cradlebaugh's Bridge to a young soldier killed in the Vietnam War, covering all generations that helped to shape Carson Valley.

Karen Dustman is a local historian and author of over seven books on the history of Alpine County, California and Douglas County, Nevada. Dustman is the organizer of several historic walking tours of local communities and shares many interesting and lesser known stories of these areas on her website Clairitage Press.

Laurie Hickey is a lifelong resident of Carson Valley and descendent of more than one pioneer family of the area. She has served on the board of the Douglas County Historical Society, has given historic tours of the towns and cemeteries of Carson Valley and has also portrayed in Chautauqua Eliza Cook, a suffragette and the first woman doctor in Nevada.

Local photographer Judy Wickwire, whose photos appear in the book, will also give a brief presentation on photographing historic sites.

Recommended Stories For You

"Written by two excellent local historians, the information is well-researched and the text is concise. Anyone with an interest in Carson Valley history will benefit from reading this volume," said noted Nevada historian Michael Fischer.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils & Compost, Horse Tales Publications and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before the event for anyone who would like an introduction to the Dangberg family history and the park's artifact collection.

This is a free outdoor event. Visitors should bring their own seating. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, 1/4 mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Upcoming speakers for this season include Chautauquan Michael Fisher who will portray H.F. Dangberg Sr. presenting "Curmudgeons, Comrades and Fools From My Days in the Valley." on August 4; and Author Robin Holabird will present "Elvis, Marilyn and the Space Aliens: Nevada Screen Icons" on Aug. 11.