Beatles tribute band playing this weekend in Carson City

An English invasion of The Beatles persuasion is heading to the Brewery Arts Center at 7 p.m Jan. 20.

The concert venue is hosting a Beatles tribute concert to celebrate five decades since the release of the 1967 album, "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

The album's anniversary and the re-release of the entire Beatles catalog has sparked a resurgence of "Beatlemania."

In Carson City, music by the Fab Four will be brought to life by Beatles Flashback, a tribute band that brings the music of the iconic English rock group to Northern California and Nevada.

Concert goers may remember the band from the Jazz and Beyond Carson City Music Festival and Nugget Rib Cook-Off.

The performance will be in the BAC's Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.

Recommended Stories For You

Tickets in advance are $15 for BAC members, $18 for seniors/students and $20 for general admission. At the door, the prices goes up to $25.

For tickets and information, go to Breweryarts.org, or stop by the BAC's newly-remodeled cafe or its administration office at 411 W. King St.

For information, call 775-883-1976.