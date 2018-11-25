Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will make season swing in Carson City

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has an early Christmas gift for Carson City. The swing band makes a return for the holiday season as the first band to perform in the new ballroom at the Casino Fandango.

"We're really looking forward to coming to Carson City again, it's been a while," said drummer and founding member Kurt Sodergren. "I'm really excited to be the first band to break in the new venue."

The band from Ventura, Calif., is no stranger to Carson City; it kicked off the Brewery Arts Center's Levitt AMP concert in 2017. The band celebrated 2018 as its 25th anniversary. Sodergren said he can't believe it's been this long and he's optimistic for the future.

"It's been half my life and it's been exiting," he said. "I keep thinking it could end at any minute. It's a lot of fun and I never want this train to stop."

The band will have a different type of show compared to the one Carson City saw in 2017. It's the Wild & Swingin' Holday Party. It's a Christmas-themed show with backdrops to bring in the holiday spirit.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy released an EP early in its career in 1997, "Watchu' Want for Christmas?" The band has two Christmas albums it added to its discography: "Everything You Want for Christmas" in 2004 and "It Feels Like Christmas Time" in 2013. It's a unique type of show the band created more than a decade ago.

Recommended Stories For You

"We're big fans of the holiday season," Sodergren said. "Our Christmas EP is our second record."

The band has plenty of original material to share and include some of the original classics played in its style. Sodergren said their twist gives "Frosty the Snowman" a New Orleans sounding beat and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" sounds different with a big band.

"There's a lot of ways to play a song," he said. "When you have five horns and a piano and a bass guitar you can do a lot of things. That's why it's a nice, original show."

After the show, members of the band will meet and greet with fans. Sodergren said they enjoy talking with everyone and signing autographs.

"We definitely love coming out and saying 'Hi,'" he said. "It's kind of how you meet people where you're playing. Every show has a different feeling and we like getting to know the people."

After the holiday season, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will rest up and get together to record some new material around mid-January, Sodergren said. He said he'll practice all the time and sometimes before shows get something going that his bandmates get into and knows to save what he's doing.

"I practice all the time and before shows I'm working in new rhythms and beats," he said. "I know Scott's been working on material and talking to everybody."

But first, there's the holiday season to enjoy, and Sodergren can't wait to play to the Carson City crowd in a different environment.

Priced at $75, VIP tickets for the "Wild and Swingin Holiday Party!" include entry into the seating area. General admission tickets are $40 for standing room only. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.bbvd.com/ or at Casino Fandango's main cage.