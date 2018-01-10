Blarney Man bringing Celtic tunes to Brewery Arts Center in Carson City

The Brewery Arts Center's Celtic music series will continue on Saturday with favorite Irish ballads and sing-alongs by Blarney Man.

Keith Shannon, the Blarney Man, taps into the rich Irish tradition of storytelling through song, drawing from traditional and contemporary sources to create an evening of Irish, Scottish and Celtic songs that often has the audience humming and whistling on the way home.

Shannon is currently playing extensively throughout the Midwest and Pacific Northwest. Two years ago, he entertained a near-capacity crowd in the MHJ Black Box Theater and is excited to return to the BAC.

Shannon's act gets its name from the Irish word "blarney," defined as "smooth, flattering talk; often nonsensical." He said the description perfectly suits his style of performing.

The performance will be at 7 p.m. in the BAC's Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater, 449 W. King St.

Tickets are $12 for BAC members, $15 in advance, and $20 at the door. Buy them through BreweryArts.org or by calling the BAC box office at 775-883-1976.

Recommended Stories For You

The Celtic music series presents artists monthly on the second Saturday through May. Its goal is to showcases the best in local, regional, and international Celtic music artists.

In February, the BAC will present the high-energy music of the Valerie Rose Band, a West Coast favorite featuring fiddle, flute, and guitar.

In time for St. Patrick's Day in March, the series will feature Alan Reid, founder and member of the Battlefield Band, a traditional Scottish music group. Tickets are on sale for both shows.

For information about the Blarney Man performance or the series, contact Gina Hill at 775-883-1976 or gina@breweryarts.org.