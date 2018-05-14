Capital City Community Band’s free spring concert set

Under the direction of Richard Doede, the Capital City Community Band will perform its annual "Free Spring Concert" at 3 p.m. May 20 at Western Nevada College.

The performance will be in the Carson Nugget Hall, formerly Sarah Winnemucca Hall, in the college's Aspen Building, 2201 W. College Parkway.

The program will be played in memory of Peter Zeimet, a 25-year band member who passed this year.

Many familiar and requested concert band arrangements will be played by the band, which was first organized in 1979 and now in its 41st year.

Featured at the afternoon performance will be Home Means Nevada, a new arrangement by the president's own Marine band in Washington, D.C., with Soloist Doug Thunder.

Also to be featured is soloist Stephanie Gansberg performing "Someone To Watch Over Me;" "Ol' Man River" purchased by Zeimet and featuring harp solo by Mary Law; "It's High Flight Trumpet Trio Times Two;" and "Symphonic Gershwin."

Organizers encourage concert-goers to bring children as well as veterans and currently enlisted military.

The band's "Salute to the Armed Forces: The Pride of America" will be dedicated to both retired and active members of the armed forces.

The concert will end with an encore.

The band's summer lineup of free music will continue at 6 p.m. July 19 at First Methodist Church. Other performance are planned at 5 p.m. July 21 at First Presbyterian Church and 4 p.m. July 22 at the United Methodist Church in Gardnerville.

The band provides its free live music to the community and relies on donations to keep in operation.

For information, call Doede at 775-883-2219.