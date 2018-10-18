Carson Chamber Singers present fall concerts

Carson Chamber Singers, conducted by Michael Langham, will present its 2018 Fall Concerts on Friday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Sierra, 3680 U.S. Highway 395 South in Carson City and on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary's in the Mountains, 111 S. E. Street in Virginia City.

The program, Choral Masterworks, includes music by Pachelbel, Handel, William Billings, and Randall Thompson. The centerpiece of the concert will be the Mass in C Major, D. 452 by Franz Schubert, with chamber orchestra and soloists Jana Whitson, Laura Antinoro, Jenice Provost, Laura Hale, and Jonathan Rabben. Highlights of the program are Cantique de Jean Racine by Gabriel Fauré, which features harp accompaniment, and "Make our Garden Grow," from Candide, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein.

General admission tickets are $10, available online at CCSymphony.com; at the Nevada Day Office, 716 N. Carson St., Carson City; and at the door. Youth ages 18 and under are admitted free.

Founded in 1985 as a performing group of the Carson City Symphony Association, the Carson Chamber Singers have been conducted by Michael Langham since 2012. They have sung at several venues in Northern Nevada and in California as far as Sacramento, and sang for the 99th National American Legion Convention in Reno.

The Carson Chamber Singers and the Symphony Chorus, a larger group open to all singers high-school age and above who want to sing with an orchestra, rehearse on Tuesday evenings at the Carson High School Choral Room. For information about joining the choral groups, call the Symphony Association at 775-883-4154 or see CCSymphony.com/ccsingers.htm.

Concerts are supported in part by public funds through a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, and by private donations.