Carson City art doll creator featured at 24th annual artisan show, sale

Art doll maker Christine Shively-Benjamin of Carson City will be among more than 30 artists from Northern Nevada featured at the 24th annual Artisan Show and Sale on Friday and Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Reno. Admission is free and at least 20 pieces of original art will be given away.

Shively-Benjamin's dolls have earned her a national following. She uses paint, pigma pen and colored pencil to create faces on her cloth figures. She is a past president of the Original Doll Artist Council of America.

The art show has been expanded in scope again this year. According to chairperson Julie Sulahria, "The show will include a wide selection of artists' media, from watercolor painting to fused glass, basketry and stuffed animals.

"Every year, we invite some of the best artists in Northern Nevada to exhibit," she said. "The show is always held on the first weekend in November to provide an opportunity to purchase creative gifts before the holidays.

"Handmade art, whether it's a small basket, a scarf or a watercolor, makes an original, one-of-a-kind holiday gift for yourself or someone special."

Artists will be showing watercolors, fused and stained glass, basketry, handmade silk scarves, jewelry, wire baskets, photography, art dolls, textiles, rugs, mixed media, wood turning, paper products, candles, inlaid wooden boxes, cards, ceramics, knitted scarves and hats, letterpress prints and books, mosaics, collages and stuffed animals.

Recommended Stories For You

"The range of prices and the variety of media make the show a very affordable place for holiday shopping," said Sulahria, whose watercolor paintings will be on display.

Hours for the free art show will be 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Wine and appetizers will be served at the opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Among the objects to be raffled are cards, jewelry, mixed media collages, framed handprinted items, basket, watercolor, ceramic bowl, wooden bowl, inlaid wood box and a wire basket.

MasterCard and Visa will be accepted for all purchases.

The show will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 780 Del Monte Lane in Reno, just off the Neil Road or Meadowood Mall exits from Interstate 580. For information, call 775-851-7100.