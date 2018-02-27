Carson City Art Gallery chooses March artist of the month

The artist responsible for the cover art for last year's Jazz & Beyond Music Festival is being celebrated in March at the Carson City Art Gallery.

William Smith — who creates everything from oil and watercolor paintings to acrylic abstracts and pencil drawings — said he discovered his artistic abilities as a teen in rural Wyoming and developed them through high school and college.

After serving in the military, Smith attended the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, Calif., but subsequently opted for a career in law enforcement.

The artist served as a guest cartoonist at the Daily Republic newspaper and now spends his time creating diverse art in Northern Nevada.

His painting, the Jazz Player, was selected for use as the cover art for the 2017 Jazz and Beyond Music Festival.

The gallery, at 110 S. Curry St., is holding a celebration for the artist from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Smith's art will continue to be displayed through the month.

For information, contact the gallery at carsoncityart@yahoo.com or 775-313-8628.