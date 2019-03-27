Carson City author to hold book signing

Carson City author J.M. Josten will hold a book signing to promote his first novel Poppies and White Elephants. The event will be held at the Brewery Arts Center Expresso Yourself Cafe, 449 W. King Street, from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 3.

Poppies and White Elephants follows several characters through the gauntlet of small-town life, ultimately focusing on the broken places where we may become stronger. Penn Plumb enters his final year of high school, completing his final requirements and mending fractured relationships. Despite his outward success, he feels something lurking within himself. Over the course of the year, Penn's understanding of his town, his girlfriend, and his family dramatically shifts when a tragic event occurs. Penn finds himself piecing his experience together one word at a time. The book is available for purchase on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions.

Josten, a 2006 graduate of Carson High School, spends his days teaching drama and English to middle school and high school students. He's currently working on a doctorate of education. Previously, he earned degrees from Oregon State University, the University of Sioux Falls, and Augustana College (now Augustana University). He has been published in Pieces of the Heartland: Representing Midwestern Places (Hastings College Press), "Review of the DFW Reader" (Middle West Review), along with assorted creative non-fiction essays.