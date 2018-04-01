Carson City Brewery Arts Center hosting live music by The Southern Drawl Band

The Southern Drawl Band, a two-time headliner in the Levitt AMP summer music series, is bringing its Tennessee twang to the Brewery Arts Center stage on April 13.

As its name indicates, the band is a melting pot of sound, styles, attitude and entertainment of the South.

Defined in categories like country, Southern rock, tropical rock, and even bluegrass, the band attracts a range of listeners from a spectrum of music genres and audiences.

During its rise from Knoxville and Nashville, Tenn., the band has performed with artists including Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Charlie Daniels Band and Jimmy Buffett, to classic country artists like Aaron Tippin, Neal McCoy, and Pure Prairie League, up to modern day stars such as Brantley Gilbert, Blackberry Smoke and Justin Moore.

Doors will open at 6:30 for the 7 p.m. concert. The show will take place in the BAC's Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.

For information, call the BAC office at 775-883-1976.