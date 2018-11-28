Carson City holiday concert schedule opens Thursday

Carson City Symphony's Youth Strings present 'Around the World in Music' Thursday

Symphony Youth Strings, an afterschool educational program of the Carson City Symphony Association, presents "Around the World in Music" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St. String players from Carson City and surrounding areas, including public-, private-, and home-schooled students, grades two to 12, will perform several pieces, from classics to folk tunes. Admission is free.

The concert was programmed by Carson City Symphony's education director Sue Jesch and is conducted by associate concertmaster Laura Gibson and principal cellist Lou Groffman. It features 67 students, including beginning violinists, grades two to five, in their first performance; and three string ensembles: Allegro, level one; Vivace, intermediate; and STRAZZ, advanced.

"These young musicians play to enthusiastic crowds," said David Bugli, music director of the Carson City Symphony. "You will be entertained and impressed with how well they play such a great variety of musical styles."

Symphony Youth Strings was founded by the Carson City Symphony Association in 2005. It's supported in part by grants from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, the D'Addario Foundation, Dermody Properties Foundation and private donations. For information, call Jesch at 775-450-5584.

Joyful Noise Carson Children's Choir presents 'Songs of Comfort and Joy' Friday, Saturday

Carson City Symphony Association announces the Joyful Noise Carson Children's Choir and piano students of Liz Hastings will present "Songs of Comfort and Joy" at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Shepherd of the Sierra Lutheran Church, 3680 Highway 395, just south of Best Buy in Carson City. The choir will sing in a variety of styles, from the traditional Christmas carol to the jazzy holiday piece. More than a dozen young pianists and other student instrumentalists will perform their Christmas numbers as well.

The choir will also perform from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Nevada Artists Association Gallery in the Brewery Arts Center Building, 449 W. King St., Carson City, during the Downtown Business Association Wine Walk. Admission to both performances is free; donations are welcome.

Joyful Noise Carson Children's Choir, directed by Nancy Jones and accompanied by Liz Hastings, includes singers ages 4 to 12. They develop musical skills, strong singing voices and joy in music in weekly rehearsals, where they learn various tunes, hymns, folk songs and silly, playful pieces. The group recently was honored to perform "Song of Peace" as part of the 33rd annual Nevada Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, "Sounds of Gratitude," sponsored by the Nevada Interfaith Association and hosted this year at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Reno.

An educational program of the Carson City Symphony Association, Joyful Noise Carson Children's Choir is supported in part by public funds through a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, by registration fees and by private donations.

For information and spring-semester registration form, see http://ccsymphony.com/JoyfulNoise.htm or contact the director at 775-400-1436 or nancy.joyfulnoise@gmail.com.

Consort Canzona presents 'Handful of Handel' Saturday, Sunday in Carson

Consort Canzona, a select group of instrumentalists and singers specializing in early music, will present "A Handful of Handel" concerts this holiday season at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Shepherd of the Sierra Lutheran Church, 3680 Highway 395 (just south of Best Buy) in Carson City. Admission is free, donations welcome.

The program features music by George Frideric Handel that's not from Messiah and includes works by Claude Gervaise, Michael Praetorius, Pierre-Francisque Caroubel and Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina. The instrumentalists are playing in two pieces from the Danceries by Gervais — a Pavan and a Gaillarde; two from Terpsichore by Praetorius — Philov and Pavane de Spaigne; and the Passameze and Gaillarde from Terpsichore, scored by Caroubel.

Carson City musician Sharon Kientz formed Consort Canzona in 2009 for recorders, cello and harpsichord, and singers were added in 2011. The ensemble affiliated as a performing group of the Carson City Symphony Association in 2014 and is directed by Gary Schwartz.

Consort Canzona is supported in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, and by association memberships and donations. For information, see http://www.ccsymphony.com or call the Symphony at 775-883-4154.