Carson City hosts exhibit of Jenny Raven’s artwork

The Capital City Arts Initiative presents its exhibition, Jenny Raven: The Creative Growth Years 1979-1984 with artwork by artist Jenny Raven in the Carson City Community Center Sierra Room, 851 E William Street.

The exhibition is available to the public now through Oct. 18. CCAI will host an exhibition reception on August 17, 5-7 p.m. in the Sierra Room.

CCAI is proud to show Raven's work — with thanks to Nancy Raven, her mother, who resides in Minden. Raven's exhibition is a companion show to Visual Oasis: Works from Creative Growth, a survey of art in the CCAI Courthouse Gallery through Sept. 27.

Raven lived in San Diego until the mid-1970s. Following surgery for a brain tumor that left her disabled with limited short-term memory, her family moved to Berkeley, Calif. There she was able to access purpose and artistic guidance at Creative Growth Art Center. Raven worked in a variety of media, but she preferred drawing with pen and ink. Sadly, she died at 23 years of age but during the last five years of her life, she thrived as an artist at CGAC developing a mature style in her art.

The Creative Growth Art Center in Oakland, Calif., describes itself as "the oldest and largest nonprofit art center for adults with developmental, mental, and physical disabilities." Since 1974, Creative Growth has played a significant role in increasing public interest in the artistic capabilities and achievements of people with disabilities, providing a professional studio environment for artistic development, gallery exhibitions and representation, and a social atmosphere among peers." Learn more about CGAC at http://www.creativegrowth.org/.

The Sierra Room is open to the public during Carson City official meetings including the first/third Thursdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and many weeknights Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. For Sierra Room access, call 775-283-7421 or check meeting schedules online at http://www.carson.org/government/meetings-and-events.

This exhibition is supported by lead donations from Carson Miller and from Nancy Raven.

For information, visit CCAI's website at http://www.arts-initiative.org.