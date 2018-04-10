Carson City live entertainment for April 11-17

RYE Brothers at 6 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Lee Jones from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Double Cross at 7 p.m. Friday at Bella Vita Bistro, 1304 S. Stewart St.

Trippin King Snakes from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the Red Dog Saloon, 76 C St. in Virginia City.

The Southern Drawl Band at 7 p.m. Friday at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.

The Haunted Windchimes at 7 p.m. Friday at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Tickets are $26 at the door.

Recommended Stories For You

Tom Rhodes and Josiah Knight at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Natasha Jamesy from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at Genoa Bar, 2282 Main St., Genoa.

Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.

Jerry Douglas at 8 p.m. Friday at Piper's Opera House in Virginia City. The performance is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the nonprofit Community Chest Inc. Tickets are $50 each.

Hindsight from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Mo'z Motley Blues from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

CW Bayer and his 19th century strychnine banjo at 7 p.m. Saturday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Fortunate Strangers from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy by Paul Sheffield at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Steve Lord at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Roem Baur at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.