Carson City live entertainment for April 18-24

Trippin King Snakes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Feisty Goat Pub, 1881 E. Long St., and 8 p.m.-midnight Friday at Genoa Bar, 2282 Main St. in Genoa, and 8-11 p.m. Saturday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Double Cross at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1862 David Walley's Hot Springs Resort, 2001 Old Foothill Road in Gardnerville.

GrooveSession at 9 p.m. Friday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.

Elizabeth Tully from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Decoy from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Platinum from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

The Carson Valley Pops Orchestra at 3 p.m. Saturday at Piper's Opera House in Virginia City. Tickets for $15 can be purchased at cvpops.eventbrite.com or at the door.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

One Way Street at 8 p.m. Saturday at Carson Lanes, 4600 Snyder Ave.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy by Derek Richards at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.