Carson City live entertainment for April 25-May 1

"Music Is for Life" by the Carson City Symphony's Youth Strings ensembles and the Not Quite Ready For Carnegie Hall Players adult intermediate string ensemble at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Double Shot from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Reckless Envy from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Genoa Bar's Winter Music Series offers free live rock, country, blues, funk, jazz or rockabilly music from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays through April. The bar is at 2282 Main St., Genoa.

Alan Vaughan with Lindsey Meyers from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy by Kirk McHenry at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

The Carson City Symphony, directed by David Bugli, will feature Pianist Alexander Tutunov with the Carson City Symphony at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carson City Community Center's Bob Boldrick Theater, 851 E. William St.

Mike Beck at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Silver City School House, 385 High St., Silver City.

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.