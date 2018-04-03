Carson City live entertainment for April 4-10

Denver Saunders at 6 p.m. today and Thursday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Blues Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Elizabeth Tully from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Songwriters in the Round from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Genoa Bar's Winter Music Series offers free live rock, country, blues, funk, jazz or rockabilly music from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays through April. The bar is at 2282 Main St., Genoa.

Trippin King Snakes from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

The John Dawson Band at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Atomika from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

MiXed Company, a rock, country and dance band, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Blue Haven Blues Band at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ponderosa Saloon, 106 C St., Virginia City.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy by Brad Bonar at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Kid and Lisa at 6 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. and Mile High Jazz Band from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.