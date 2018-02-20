Carson City live entertainment for Feb. 21-27

Dave Leather's acoustic Americana at noon today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Ev Musselman from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Jamie Rollins at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

The Trippin King Snakes from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Carson Cigar Company, 318 N. Carson St.

Tully Green from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

Elizabeth Tully from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Justin Lee at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Cellist Stephen Framil and pianist Katie Lauder at a reception of music and dessert at 7 p.m. Friday at a private home. Tickets are $25. For information and directions, call 775-883-4154. The cellist also will perform with the Carson City Symphony at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carson City Community Center.

Brother Dan Palmer at 7 p.m. Friday at the Washoe Camp Saloon, on Eastlake Boulevard in Washoe Valley.

Double Cross in Genoa Bar's Winter Music Series from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. The bar is at 2282 Main St., Genoa.

Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8, and 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Soul Persuaders at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

An open mic for all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Musicole with Michael C. at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ponderosa Saloon, 106 S. C St., Virginia City.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy by Todd Johnson at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Live music at noon Saturday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Bryan McPherson at 7 p.m. Sunday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Rock River at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Canyon White at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Roem Baur at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

