Carson City live entertainment for Feb. 7-13
February 6, 2018
Paul Covarelli at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Ev Musselman from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.
Dave Leather's acoustic Americana at noon today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.
Tully Green from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at McFadden Plaza, near Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St.
Decoy at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Diego's Umbrella, a Gypsy rock band from San Francisco, at 7 p.m. Friday at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Tickets are $22 in advance and $26 at the door. Call 775-782-8207, or go to http://www.cvartscouncil.com.
Genoa Bar's Winter Music Series offers free live rock, country, blues, funk, jazz or rockabilly music from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays through April. The bar is at 2282 Main St., Genoa.
Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.
Southbound Train from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Washoe Camp Saloon, on Eastlake Boulevard in Washoe Valley.
Hindsight at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.
The Trippin King Snakes from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.
An open mic for all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.
The Starliters at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Gold Ranch Casino in Dayton.
Musicole at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City.
Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.
Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.
Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.
Stand-up comedy by Susan Jones at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.
Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.
Canyon White at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.
Denver Saunders at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.
