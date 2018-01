Carson City live entertainment for Jan. 24-30

Dave Leather's acoustic Americana at noon today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Ev Musselman from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St., and 6-9 p.m. Friday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Jonathon "JB" Barton at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Elizabeth Tully from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Trippin' King Snakes from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Carson Cigar Co., 318 N. Carson St.

Tully Green from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at McFadden Plaza, near Bella Fiore Wines at Curry and Third streets.

After Dark at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

Atomika at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Arizona Jones at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

An open mic for all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Genoa Bar's Winter Music Series offers free live rock, country, blues, funk, jazz or rockabilly music from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays through April. The bar is at 2282 Main St., Genoa.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy by Alex Elkin at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Cliff and Dave at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

An annual jazz extravaganza featuring the Mile High and Carson Middle School jazz bands at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St. Admission is $10 per person.

Bill Wharton at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.