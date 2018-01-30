Carson City live entertainment for Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Ev Musselman from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St., and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Feisty Goat Pub, 1881 E. Long St.

Bill Wharton at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Dave Leather's acoustic Americana at noon today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

The Buddy Emmer band at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

The Trippin' King Snakes from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at Genoa Bar, 2282 Main St., Genoa, and 8-11 p.m. Saturday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

Recommended Stories For You

Joey Carmon at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Rebekah Chase Band at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

An open mic for all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Big Heart at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City.

A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St., will kick off its 2018 concert series with Giants of Zen, a performance by Mike Epps and Chris Harris, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Harmony Pines will open. The $5 admission is good for the same value in the store.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy by Marc Yaffee at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Paul Covarelli at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Canyon White at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.