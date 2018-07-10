Carson City live entertainment for July 11-17

Jefferson Starship at the 10th annual Concert Under the Stars from 5:30 to 10 p.m. today at the Brewery Arts Center.

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

DJ Trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

Elizabeth Tully from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Musicole Rhythm and Blues Band from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at McFadden Plaza.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Just Us! from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Hindsight from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Escalade from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.

Chris Bayer from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market.

Remember Jones and Athena McIntyre at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Minnesota Street stage, 511 W. King St., as part of the free Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series.

Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road, will host live music including Year of the First, Roxxy Collie, Rooftop Becky, and Canyon White at its Sassabration celebration that starts at noon Saturday. The event celebrates community, diversity and equality.

Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy by Sherry Japhet at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.