Carson City live entertainment for July 18-24

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Jamie Rollins at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Just Us at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Just for Fun from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday in McFadden Plaza.

Jakota Wass from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Bella Vita Bistro and Catering, 1304 S. Stewart St.

Recommended Stories For You

Joey Carmon from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Gregory Rawlins at 1 p.m. Friday at the Canvas Cafe, 110 N. C St. in Virginia City.

The Greg Austin Band-Southern Justice from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino on Thursday and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Soul Persuaders from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.

Randy Ide from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market.

One Way Street at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ponderosa Saloon, 106 S. C St. in Virginia City.

Live music at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Taste of Downtown, the annual fundraiser for Advocates to End Domestic Violence.

SambaDá at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Minnesota Street stage, 511 W. King St., as part of the free Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series.

Kristen Hoffman from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.

Stand-up comedy by Anderi Bailey at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Steve Lord at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Chris Twomey at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.