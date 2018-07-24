Carson City live entertainment for July 25-31

Wednesday

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Chris Twomey at 6 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St.

DJ Trivia Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

Thursday

Todd Morgan and the Emblems playing rock and roll, jazz and rockabilly at 6:30 p.m. at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park, 1450 Highway 88 in Minden. Admission is $10.

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino on Thursdays.

"The Princess Bride" during an outdoor family movie night at 7 p.m. in McFadden Plaza.

The Buddy Emmer Band at 7 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 in Minden.

Trippin' King Snakes from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Carson Cigar Company, 318 N. Carson St.

Friday

Elizabeth Tully from noon to 2 p.m. at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Noon music with Dave Leather until 2 p.m. at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Trippin' King Snakes from 7 to 10 p.m. at McFadden Plaza.

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Rocky Tatterelli on Fridays.

Dead Winter Carpenters at 7 p.m. at the Red Dog Saloon, 76 N. C St. in Virginia City.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra will open its ROMANTIX series at 7 p.m. at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. Go to ToccataTahoe.org for tickets ($30 for adults, $25 for seniors and free for youth) and other performances in the region.

Arizona Jones from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

The Buddy Emmer Band at 8 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 in Minden.

Joey Carmon from 8 p.m. to midnight at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Stand-up comedy by Travis Nelson at 8 p.m. at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Deception from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.

Saturday

Canyon White from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market.

Noon music with CW Bayer until 2 p.m. at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Blue Shoes Ukulele Orchestra of Columbia, CW Bayer, Richard Blair and Batamba Collective at Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park's Musical Jamboree from 4 to 8 p.m. The park is at 1450 Highway 88 in Minden.

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Rocky Tatterelli on Saturdays.

Aileen Quinn and the Leapin' Lizards at 7 p.m. at the Minnesota Street stage, 511 W. King St., as part of the free Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series. Carolyn Dolan and Big Red will open.

Arizona Jones from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

The Buddy Emmer Band at 8 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 in Minden.

Joey Carmon from 8 p.m. to midnight at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Stand-up comedy by Travis Nelson at 8 p.m. at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Deception from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.

Sunday

Bill Wharton at 6 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 in Minden.

Monday

Noon music with The Hoboes until 2 p.m. at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Bill Wharton at 6 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 in Minden.

Tuesday

The Denver Saunders Duo at 6 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 in Minden.

DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesdays until Dec. 11 at The Fox Brewpub, 310 S. Carson St.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.